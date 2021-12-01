The fourth season of Stranger things is getting closer and closer, and Noah Schnapp revealed some details about the new episodes.

Fans of Stranger things are eager to see the new episodes of the series. After being absent for a long time, the fiction is preparing to land on Netflix again with a new season. In this case, the production will release its fourth installment, which promises to be “the best of all”. At least that’s what Noah Schnapp claimed.

On Stranger things, Noah schnapp is in charge of giving life to Will Byers, the teenager who disappears in the first season of the series and is trapped in the Upside Down. After experiencing very difficult moments in Netflix fiction, the character is now preparing to enter a new chapter in his life.

The best of all?

In the fourth season of Stranger things, Will Byers and his family, accompanied by Eleven, will start a new life away from Hawkins. During an interview with J-14, Noah Schnapp kept several details of things to come but did dare to admit that this installment will be the best of all. “This season, Will is dealing with growing up, as usual, and dealing with being a third wheel. He has to learn to live with this new family in this new environment “commented the actor.

On this occasion, the Netflix series will show us new plots and new groups will be armed to fight against evil. “I loved the group I worked with and I am very lucky to have such an incredible team by my side.” clarified the interpreter.

As for the recordings in the middle of the pandemic, Noah revealed that at first everything was different and strange. “The first day back was a big change! We had to get used to the masks, glasses and tests, but I got back to wearing it very quickly and I had a lot of fun filming this season ”, explained. The fourth season of Stranger Things will arrive sometime in 2022, and will have a timeskip.