Netflix At last he has released more specific news about the highly anticipated fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’. In addition to a new trailer which presents a new location for the series, the platform has also released the title of the new episodes and that its premiere will take place in summer 2022.

Billy’s return?

In addition, nine episodes of the fourth season will be titled: ‘The hellfire club’, ‘The curse of Vecna’, ‘The monsters and the superheroine’, ‘Dear Billy’, ‘The Nina project’, ‘The immersion’, ‘The massacre of the Hawkins Lab ‘,’ Dad ‘and’ The Host ‘. There will be time to speculate about it, but a priori the most striking thing is if that Billy one of them refers to is Max’s brother whose story seemed to have been closed …

For its part, the new preview focuses on how Once (Millie Bobby Brown) has tried to adjust to a new normal in California, making it clear from the images that he has not done as well as he hoped. It also anticipates the inevitable reunion with Mike before a barrage of images of what awaits us ahead in the new episodes occurs.





The only negative of so much novelty is that still there is much left to see the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’. In fact, the wait will finally be extended to three years, because the third, still today one of the most popular seasons of any Netflix series, arrived on the platform on July 4, 2019 and do not be surprised if the fourth ends. premiering the same day next year …