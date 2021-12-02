A few weeks after learning that the series had been renewed, season 2 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ is taking shape with its first major signing. Cara Delevingne will join the cast of the series that we can see on Disney + (Hulu original).

Delevingne will play Alice, a sophisticated expert, aware of what is going on in the art world, that she will find herself entangled in the mystery that our amateur podcasters are trying to unravel who, incidentally, must prove their innocence.

We do not know, yes, how this new character fits in the middle of all the nitty-gritty. Recall that the series is starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

This signing does not imply that we will not continue to see Cara Delevingne in ‘Carnival Row’, since the actress filming for season 2 has ended of the Prime Video fantasy drama and we would see it in a season 3 if it gets renewed.