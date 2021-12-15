The second season of The Witcher is getting closer and closer. They recently shared a new clip starring Ciri.

Since the second season of The Witcher was announced, fans of this story are eager to see the new episodes. On this occasion, we will see a Geralt of Rivia more similar to Andrzej Sapkowski’s books, which serve as inspiration to write fiction. In addition, this installment will star Princess Ciri, who will have to learn to control her powers.

At the end of the first season of the series, we could see how Geralt of Rivia finally takes Ciri under his wing and decides to train with her to better understand her abilities. In this way, it was known in advance that this pair was going to have a lot of prominence in the new episodes. Recently, to warm up the engines, Netflix shared a clip starring the character of Freya Allen.

Ciri’s training

Said video shows Ciri training under the orders of Geralt de Rivia. In the scene, the princess is seen trying to dodge a very heavy-looking pendulum, during her training at Kaer Morhen. Although it is not easy at all, the princess does not give up and continues to face it.

In addition to featuring Freya Allen and Henry Cavill, the second season will also feature the return of Anya Chalotra, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Tom Canton, Lilly Cooper, Jeremy Crawford, Eamon Farren, Mahesh Jadu, Terence Maynard, Lars Mikkelsen, Mimî M Khayisa, Royce Pierreson, Wilson Mbomio, Anna Shaffer, and Therica Wilson-Read. New faces will also be added such as Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Born as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Mecia Simson as Francesca and Kim Bodnia as Vesemir.

While we await the launch of the second season on December 17, here is a summary. Remember that The Witcher has already been renewed for a third season.