Although we all think of solid state hard drives when we talk about PCIe and NVMe technologies, the Seagate company has just introduced the first HDD that also uses these technologies.

As explained in a blog post of the company, hard drive proof of concept is based on proprietary driver that works well with major protocols (SAS, SATA and NVMe), without the need for a bridge.

The NVMe hard drive was showcased at the summit of the Open Compute project in a custom JBOD box, with twelve 3.5-inch drives connected via a PCIe interface.

Although the capacity of the unit is not confirmed, Seagate used images from the Exos X18 for the presentation, which It has a maximum capacity of 18TB.

According to Seagate, bringing the NVMe protocol to hard drives has a number of benefits, including lower total cost of ownership (TCO), improved performance, and energy savings.

Also, by creating consistency between different types of storage devices, NVMe hard drives could dramatically simplify data center setups, since both SSDs and HDDs could be used without distinction in the same server.

Although today’s hard drives are nowhere near the fast enough to take full advantage of the latest PCIe standards, this breakthrough could bury current SATA3 connections once and for all.

Seagate says it expects the first samples to be made available to customers in the fall of next year, while full commercial rollout is scheduled for 2024 at the earliest.