Today it was revealed that a beta update for the PS5, which finally allows compatibility with external M.2 SSD memories, is now available to select users in some countries. Although this gives us the opportunity to choose between various brands on the market, Seagate, who also offers the only external SSD compatible with the Xbox Series X | S at the moment, has revealed a product that has been tested on the Sony platform, and is positioned to be the preferred choice for gamers.

Via Finder, an Australian medium, Seagate has revealed the FireCuda 530, an SSD model that has been tested to work and meet all the requirements of the PS5. This is what the company commented on the matter:

“We have done some tests with Sony on the PlayStation 5 and today we can confirm that the FireCuda 530 with heatsink has met all the PS5 requirements. With the design of the PS5, the slot for the SSD cards is very narrow, so there is not much space to mount the component. However, the FireCuda 530’s slim design – even with the heatsink on top – allows it to get inside. Of course, the model without the heatsink is thinner, so both fit on PS5. “

Regarding prices, the FireCuda 530 will be available in eight different models, which range from 500 GB to 4 TB.

-500 GB – $ 199 dollars.

-500GB (with heatsink) – $ 239.

-1 TB – $ 349 dollars.

-1 TB (with heatsink) – $ 399.

-2 TB – $ 729 dollars.

-2 TB (with heatsink) – $ 819.

-4 TB – $ 1,429 dollars.

-4 TB (with heatsink) – $ 1,499.

Although at the moment there is no exact release date, Seagate FireCuda 530 expected to be available in late August, and arrived alongside the general update of the PS5 that allows the use of external M.2 SSD memories. It is important to mention that the work of this company will not be the only one compatible with the Sony console.

In related topics, you can learn more about this new beta update for the PS5 here.

Via: Finder