Sea Of Stars, The Game From The Creators Of The Messenger, Presents A New Trailer

In Sea of ​​stars We follow the story of two sons of the Solstice, who must combine lunar and solar magic to defeat the dangerous beasts that have invaded this precious fantasy world; same in which the action of The Messenger, but many years before.

During the Nintendo Indie World a new trailer was presented that shows in more detail the world inspired by the RPGs of the 90s. The game had a very good Kickstarter campaign, allowing you to add more features and characters.

What’s more, Sea of ​​stars features a soundtrack composed by Yasunori Mitsuda. (Chrono Cross, Xenoblade Chronicles 2).