Sea Of Stars, The Game From The Creators Of The Messenger, Presents A New Trailer

In Sea of stars We follow the story of two sons of the Solstice, who must combine lunar and solar magic to defeat the dangerous beasts that have invaded this precious fantasy world; same in which the action of The Messenger, but many years before.
During the Nintendo Indie World a new trailer was presented that shows in more detail the world inspired by the RPGs of the 90s. The game had a very good Kickstarter campaign, allowing you to add more features and characters.
What’s more, Sea of stars features a soundtrack composed by Yasunori Mitsuda. (Chrono Cross, Xenoblade Chronicles 2).
