The already dying 2021 has been a spectacular year for Netflix as far as figures are concerned. Series such as The Squid Game, Arcane or The Assistant have broken all the records of the video on demand platform, but the North American company wants to continue to exceed those numbers. One of its main weapons to do so is the growing productions of South Korea, which have become a global phenomenon. In that sense, Sea of ​​Tranquility Aims to Be Netflix’s New Korean Hit. And it is that under a space science fiction proposal, The Silent Sea (its title in English) has a luxury cast and a very promising appearance.

Sea of ​​tranquility tells the story of a scientist who joins a mission to recover some samples from a lunar station, place where an accident occurred that killed all those involved, including his sister. What promises to be Netflix’s new Korean hit has names such as Doona bae (Sense8, The Cloud Atlas, Kingdom) or Gong yoo (Train to Busan, The Squid Game), while its director, Chong Hang-Yong, is a newcomer in this type of production and seems to have a lot of confidence on the part of Netflix Korea.

Netflix’s new Korean series, Sea of ​​Tranquility or The Silent Sea, will arrive in its entirety on the platform next Dec. 24, so there are only days left until we can enjoy an episodic fiction that aims to take over the success of The Squid Game or Heading to hell, which has also been very well received in its first weeks. Be that as it may, what seems clear is that South Korean productions have entered a new media dimension that began with the Oscar for Best Picture received by Parasites in 2019.