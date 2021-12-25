Just a couple of months ago we were celebrating 25 million players in the latest Rare title, mainly thanks to the arrival of the “Pirate Clash” DLC, which incorporated the crossover with Pirates of the Caribbean, and we already have another milestone in front of U.S. Today, Sea of ​​Thieves celebrates 5 million sales on Steam.

The title was a great success on the Valve platform since it appeared on it (since it was initially only available on Xbox consoles and the Microsoft Store), and it seems that the level of sales has not slowed down to date.

Sea of ​​Thieves Adds New Content for Talk Like a Pirate Day

The developers wanted to thank the support with a commemorative post on the Steam forums. In addition to this, they have created a new emote as a celebration that can be obtained by all players who enter the title between now and December 29.

We can only congratulate Rare on the success of Sea of ​​Thieves on both consoles and PC. The title is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC through the Microsoft Store and Steam.