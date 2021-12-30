Sea of ​​Thieves celebrates 5 million copies on Steam

Since its launch in Steam last year, Sea of ​​thieves has continued to amass a significant number of players. A few months ago we told you that the game of Rare He had reached a new record for players, and now he has another milestone to show off in terms of sales.

According to a new post on the official site of Steam, its authors revealed that Sea of ​​thieves it had already exceeded five million copies sold on this platform. Needless to say, but the team of Rare he is very happy and satisfied with all this:

“We are excited to see more and more players – no matter what platform, device or wherever they are in the world – join us on our pirate odyssey and make Sea of ​​Thieves a more alive place. On Steam alone, our growing community already has over 10,000 discussions, thousands of people looking to team up with others, and nearly 500 guides written by you, the gamers. “

To celebrate, Sea of ​​thieves will be giving away a emote for the entire community and you have until today to claim it. All you have to do is log into the game to get it.

Editor’s note: Regardless of your opinion of this game, we can’t deny that Rare has done an incredible job with all the updates and free content for Sea of ​​Thieves. They rescued what may well have been a highly forgettable experience.

Via: Steam