The title that has been in charge of opening the Indie World that Nintendo has issued this afternoon has been Sea of ​​Stars, the new game from Sabotage Studio, the creators of The Messenger. In fact, the this RPG will be set in the same universe and will act as a prequel, although those responsible have warned that it is not necessary to have played the spiritual successor of Ninja Gaiden to enjoy this new adventure.

The history narrates the journey of two Sons of the Solstice: a Moon Nun and a Sun Edge Dancer. Both must join forces and combine the power of the sun and the moon to unleash their special abilities, the only ones capable of standing up to the monsters of Fleshmancer, an evil alchemist.

This will leave us with an emotional plot with plot twists in which we will be fighting exciting turn-based combat. In addition, it also highlights its visual apparatus with a retro touch and the fact that its composer will be Yasunori Mitsuda, who left us at the time with the splendid soundtrack of Chrono Trigger or Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

The bad thing is that you will have to wait seated for the launch of Sea of ​​stars, since it will not be available until late 2022 on Nintendo Switch and also for PC via Steam.