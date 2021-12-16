Sea of ​​Stars, Omori, Olli Olli World and all Nintendo Indie World games and videos

Nintendo couldn’t close the year without revalidating the Switch eShop as the new bastion for the indies, its developers and those passionate about little big jewels in the form of a video game. In fact, the Nintendo Indie World of December 2021 begins to draw the calendar of your console two in one handing out pitches all over 2022. All are welcome.

What is possibly the last Nintendo digital event of this year leaves us almost twenty games, some of them highly anticipated such as Sea of ​​Stars, Olli Olli World or River City Girls 2 and others that have caught us by surprise, as is the case of OMORI. Unfortunately, Silksong neither has been nor is expected in the remainder of 2021.

Some of the Nindies shown will not be long in coming to the eShop, bringing us to spring 2022. Others have appeared with the promise of being played next year and a good handful of them can be played today through demos or being made available for sale without prior notice. Nothing bad.

For our part, in Extra Life we have gathered all videos and news in one place along with their respective announced dates. It’s time to start charging the Switch, because new gaming marathons are coming.

Sea of ​​stars

When: late 2022.

Solstice heroes fight evil by combining the powers of the sun and the moon. Sea of ​​stars is an RPG created by The Messenger and that, despite its registration change, serves as a prequel. Beware its Pixel Art and its soundtrack, the first one falls in love with the eye and the second one includes songs by Yasunori Mitsuda, the legendary composer of Chrono Trigger.

Aliisha – The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses

When: spring 2022.

An adventure that lends itself to being shared (although it can be played alone) and that promises to make use of all the unique control possibilities of Nintendo Switch, including the use of motion sensors. It was time to take advantage of the magic of the Joy Cons.

Crazy Motive

A point and click Classic cut and carefully pixelated style that seeks to find a middle ground between the superb comedy of LucasArts’ graphic adventures and the novel Murder on the Orient Express by British writer Agatha Christie. A curious and interesting combination.

AfterLove EP

Set in Indonesia, AfterLove EP is a narrative story about music, love, the loss of a loved one and the very meaning of life. It bears the signature of Pikselnesia, the creators of Coffee talk, and its Made In Japan aesthetic works totally in its favor.

Dungeon muchies

Today it comes to the eShop.

Switch not only receives news, but also adds titles with extremely positive ratings from Steam. Dungeon muchies is a side scrolling action game in which the experience of eliminating monsters and enemies of all shapes and sizes is complemented by the possibility of preparing snacks and dishes with them that will improve our skills.

Figment 2: Creed Valley

A puzzle, music and adventure game in isometric perspective in which, in addition to fighting, we will be able to see how a colorful scene is transformed. The best? Although the launch of Figment 2 It is set for February 2022 on Switch, today you can get your hands on it through a demo available in the eShop.

Let’s Play! Oink Games

Today it comes to the eShop.

Having a collection of perfect board and card games to share is fine, agreeing to play not so much; and having to collect everything is a chore. Let’s Play! Oink Games wants to be the solution to all of the above by offering different games to share on our own, locally and even through online gaming.

Endling – Extinction is Forever

When: Spring 2022

In a world where humans have left an indelible mark on nature, the last fox must save his cubs and find a new home for his species. An adventure made in Barcelona in which survival, infiltration in scroll lateral and its pampered artistic section have their own weight.

Olli Olli World

When: February 8, 2022

Admittedly, the action, platform and skateboarding alternative of Olli Olli World looks more and more fun. The Roll7 saga makes the leap to 3D and takes us to Radlandia, an authentic scooter paradise. And although it has been one of the great announcements of Nintendo, on February 8, 2022 it will also be played on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC.

River City Girls 2

The classic experience of Beat’em up From the arcades, the energetic manganime style, a fantastic retro OST and the always successful simple and fun combat style of everything that Arc System Works produces shine again in the sequel to River City Girls. The arcade fight continues in the summer of 2022.

Potpourri of pitches

In addition to all of the above, throughout the Nintendo Indie World Eight games were shown and dated starting to arrive between now and spring of next year.

Parkasaurus (Spring 2022)

Don’t Starve Together (Spring 2022)

Chicory (Available today)

Baby Storm (January 21, 2022)

GRIME (summer 2022)

GERDA: A Flame In Winter (2022)

Timelie (Available today)

Behind The Frame (Spring 2022)

OMORI

When: spring 2022.

Nintendo Switch usually ends its digital events by reserving an interesting brooch, and December’s Indie World has not been the exception: through the art and creative touch of Omocat, Omori is one of the most curious and unique indies, combining turn-based battles, psychological terror and complex issues such as anxiety and depression. It was originally released in 2020 on PC, garnering rave reviews.