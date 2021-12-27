The scallop is a very comfortable seafood to prepare a multitude of appetizers and entrees that look great for holidays. A well-known pairing that works very well is paired with bacon or smoked bacon, which we can take advantage of to wrap the meat of the bivalve without its shell and create a bite for which we do not need cutlery.

The easiest thing is to buy scallops without shell, since we are not going to need them, like the ones that are usually sold clean vacuum frozen, cheaper than fresh. We don’t need the corals, if they have them; we can take advantage of them for a vinaigrette, mayonnaise, risotto, seafood cream or seafood sauce. The touch of orange juice is optional, it is not in the original recipe on which we have based it, but it gives a very pleasant citrus aroma that balances the fat in the bacon. If you don’t have rosemary, use thyme, fresh oregano or a little dill.

If they come with the shell, remove the scallops from them, separate the corals for another preparation, if they have them, and dry them gently with kitchen paper. Give a hit of black pepper on both sides. Roll each unit into a strip of bacon; If these are very large, cut in the middle or the top to leave a strip that wraps the shellfish. without exceeding it excessively. They must be tight; hold with one or two toothpicks to hold the rolls. Heat a little oil in a pan or griddle and brown the pieces on the bacon side, turning them over on both sides. Once the bacon is sealed all over its surface, place the side of the scallop on the griddle and cook for 30-60 seconds on each side. Read: Plates, bowls or tables to serve the aperitif and surprise our guests at Christmas meals Add the butter, rosemary and orange juice, raising the heat a little and napando all the pieces with a ladle as a very aromatic sauce forms. Continue cooking for no more than five minutes and remove them to a plate with kitchen paper. Remove the chopsticks carefully and skewer as an aperitif. Serve immediately.

With what to accompany the skewers of scallops and bacon

We can serve these skewers together with others sailor snacks party, such as scallop lollipops or simple shrimp and mango skewers. Instead of presenting them on their stick, we could also serve them topping a salad, for example this one with escarole and pomegranate, perfect for a special menu.

More Christmas recipes

Directly to the Palate we love these parties and we have thousands of recipes for you to be sure to hit your Christmas meals.

Don’t miss our special with the 215 best Christmas recipes and 16 special menus. And if you need ideas for specific dishes, here is a good starting point:

Directly to the Paladar | Scallops Parmigiana recipe, the easiest and tastiest Christmas appetizer ready in 15 minutes

Directly to the Paladar | Julia Child style stuffed scallops: easy and elegant recipe to look good