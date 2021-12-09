SCUF Gaming presented its premium Dualsense joystick models for Playstation 5 with rear paddles

Scuf Gaming presented its new premium controls designed for PlayStation 5: Reflex, Reflex Pro and Reflex FPS, specially designed for shooter games. We tell you how they are!

SCUF Gaming is a well-known brand of high-performance video game joysticks, which also include various designs and colors. Today, hand in hand with Corsair, the company decided to venture back into next-generation consoles. So the controls arrive SCUF Reflex, Reflex Pro and Reflex FPS, specifically designed for PlayStation 5.

This command -whatever its model- includes four reverse control paddles for direct programming. May customized with up to 12 functions. They are activated by pressing a button and have profiles that simplify the use of the remote. They do not require any additional software.

The SCUF Reflex and Reflex Pro include adaptive technology Dualsense, like the originals of PlayStation. The Reflex Pro it also includes a better grip. For the gamers who prefer shooting games, control Reflex FPS it is specifically designed for them. It has a high performance grip, with stops and instant triggers. Eliminate the need to pull the trigger and activate movements in one touch. The experience of playing an FPS with a joystick can be a bit tricky, which is why it is designed to be lightweight and eliminate vibrations. The Reflex FPS does not include adaptive trigger technology.

All three feature wireless connectivity for remote gaming, improved materials to increase grip and durability, interchangeable thumb joystick options, removable faceplate adjustment for easy color change and thumb joysticks, anti-friction rings for smoother movement, and thumb joystick controlled, one-button headphone mute option, and a built-in rechargeable battery charging via USB-C cable.

Initially the SCUF Reflex In all its versions it will be available in black, although more color combinations will be launched. You can acquire them through the official SCUF Gaming site, starting at $ 199 USD.

