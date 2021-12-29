Paramount Pictures has revealed some of Scream’s scariest behind-the-scenes secrets

Since its launch in the 1990s, scream became one of the most successful slashers in cinema. In this way, his franchise has been very successful and managed to win the support of fans of different generations. Of course, it has had better movies than others. Still, fans are eager to see his return to the big screen. This new film production will feature the return of the original cast, and it promises to be surprising.

In addition to having the faces that all fans know, the new film of scream that will arrive in 2022 will also have new interpreters who add to the story. In this way, viewers will meet new victims, a new murderer and a path full of moments of tension, where everyone will begin to wonder: Who is committing all these crimes? To get into this new installment, Paramount pictures has released a behind-the-scenes video where important details about the plot and characters are revealed.

A new assassin

25 years have passed since the murders that shocked the Woodsboro people and made Sidney Prescott’s life miserable. After so long, peace of mind is in danger again. This is because someone put the Ghostface mask back on to chase teenagers and unveil the darkest secrets of the town’s past.

This new installment of Scream will feature Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox and David Arquette, who will reprise their roles as Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley. They will be accompanied by a cast full of great performers: Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Sonia Ammar. This film is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, and has an original script by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. It will hit theaters on January 14, 2022.