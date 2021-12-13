The Madrid study MercurySteam It has left us with the most impressive video games such as Castlevania: Lords of Shadow or the most recent Metroid Dread, although its origins date back to about 20 years ago, when in 2004 it specifically published the video game Scrapland.

For all those who did not play it at the time they will have a new opportunity from today, because the company wanted to bring back to life the first title it developed under the name of Scrapland Remastered, a remastering of this third-person action adventure.

The plot places us in the future, at a time when the earth is inhabited by robots and humans are not welcome. Such is the case that players will take on the role of D-Tritus, a newcomer to the planet who must investigate the brutal murders committed by a human who is loose in the city.

Over time you will be able to take control of 15 different characters, each with their own personalities and abilities that will be necessary to employ in order to complete 140+ missions that will appear. In addition, to successfully meet the objective, a combat ship can be piloted to increase its speed, firepower, resistance, etc.

Beyond improved graphics, Scrapland Remastered It has a better resolution, the ability to use joystick or achievements to unlock. You can find it for sale through Steam and GOG for 17.95 euros, a discount of 10% before it rises to its real price in a week for 19.95 euros.