

11/27/2021 at 11:34 PM CET



The Spanish Women’s Soccer Team not only wins, but also convinces. The group has swept in their last matches and is ready to repeat the feat this next Tuesday, November 30 at 9:00 p.m., at which time he will face the Scotland National Team. It is expected that it will maintain the incredible results that it has shown thus far.

The truth is that the sensations of the Spanish National Team could not be better for the next World Cup. In the classifications he has thrashed twice to the Faroe Islands, first 10-0 and then 12-0. It has also destroyed the Hungary team 7-0 already completely overwhelmed Ukraine with a powerful 6-0. With these results and the unbeaten goal, it is to be expected that the feat will be repeated against Scotland, a team that barely beat Ukraine and Hungary. Even so, it seems the second toughest of the group after Spain.

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE THE SPAIN – SCOTLAND OF CLASSIFICATION FOR THE FEMALE WORLD CUP

We can watch the game next Tuesday, November 30 at 9:00 p.m.. It will be televised through RTVE on its Teledeporte channel. In addition, you can also enjoy live narrations in SPORT.es