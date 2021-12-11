The Scorpionfish cake It is a kind of pudding or pate that is ideal as a starter at any meal, and especially for a celebration. Now that the fishmongers are stocked with almost all kinds of fish, it is a good time to prepare it with the real scorpionfish.

In Asturias it is a classic to see it as an aperitif in restaurants and cider houses, although the original recipe is no more than thirty years old and had its origin in the kitchens of Arzak in the seventies.

The scorpionfish is a rock fish, salmon or orange in color, whose brown and firm meat has a flavor reminiscent of seafood. As has lots of thorns is a bit more complicated than other species eating, but certainly if that is not an impediment for you, I recommend you ever probéis also to the oven.

We put a pot with water and salt to a boil. We add the onion, leek, carrot, tablespoon oil and laurel and boil for ten minutes to prepare a bouillon. Then we take the fish and We cook them for another fifteen minutes. We remove them and clean them of skin and thorns, carefully shredding them for another container. We must obtain about 400 grams of clean fish meat. We preheat the oven to 180 degrees and butter a cake mold with the butter and then line it with greaseproof paper. In a container we add the flaked fish, the surimi sticks, the piquillo pepper, the eggs, the tomato sauce and the cream. We beat very well to form a fine paste. We add it to the mold, smooth its surface and we bake for forty to forty-five minutes. Let it cool in the fridge for a minimum of two hours. Read: Homemade Panellets: Traditional Recipe

With what to accompany the scorpion cake

The Scorpionfish cake It is usually served with a bed of lettuce and with a little mayonnaise or pink sauce and toasts of your favorite bread. As it is not a cheap fish, you can also make a cheaper version using some white fish such as hake fillets, which you like. The flavor will not be as seafood accented, but it will also be very good.

