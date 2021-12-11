If you are looking for a new game inspired by oppressive horror with designs similar to those of HR Giger (Alien), do not miss Scorn the title of Ebb Software that will arrive in October 2022 exclusively for Xbox and PC.

Revealed at the Xbox Showcase, Scorn is a first-person game set in a nightmarish universe. We will be able to cross these non-linear worlds to better know the region and our character, abandoned and secluded.

Each place represents a part of the story, a puzzle and clues to rebuild the whole story. As in turn, improve our weapons and inventory.

Scorn It will arrive exclusively for Xbox Series X / S and PC in October 2022. Closer to the release date the devs will give more information about it.

