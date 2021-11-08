The first person horror game inspired by HR Giger from Ebb Software, was first announced as a Kickstarter project in 2014, before being re-revealed last year. At the time, Scorn received a release window for sometime during 2021, but with the year drawing to a close, the scorn throw It was nowhere to be seen, until a few hours ago its delay was confirmed.

While a recent press release had already given us clues about possible delay from Ebb Software’s horror game, but now, unsurprisingly, in an update posted on the Kickstarter of the title itself, the developer has confirmed that Scorn has been delayed until 2022.

Scorn shows 13 minutes of gameplay on Xbox Series X

Scorn has been delayed until 2022

For the record, yes, the game has entered 2022 and we will have an official confirmation of the delay on December 10. It was supposed to be announced in October, but circumstances beyond our control postponed it. Some people really dislike us being silent for so long. This is so for several reasons. The only thing that will make the game run faster is concentrating all your effort on development. That is our top priority.

No release date has been given for Scorn, beyond knowing that it will be released sometime in 2022, although it is possible that on December 10 more information about its release on Xbox Series X | S and PC may be revealed.