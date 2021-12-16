After the ruling of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) in which it asks the National Electoral Institute (INE) to make adjustments to its budget to carry out the mandate revocation consultation, the electoral body indicated that this “does not oblige the Institute to take action or make any determination ”.

In a statement, the electoral body mentioned that as there is still no certainty about the execution of the consultation to revoke the mandate – for which the signatures of 3% of the Nominal List of Voters are required -, the Court’s ruling indicates that no can rule on the suspension of budgetary effects, because the INE has not yet been affected.

Therefore, he mentioned that in the event that the call for that exercise is issued, the provisions of said SCJN agreement could be modified or even revoked.

In addition, the INE pointed out that the Court does not take into consideration that the revocation of the mandate is a complex process that has a preparatory stage, prior to the issuance of the summons, regardless of the phases after it.

“In that sense, the sole constitutional and legal provision of the possibility of requesting and carrying out requires the disbursement of resources from that previous stage,” the autonomous body mentioned in the statement.

The INE promoted on December 7 a constitutional controversy against the Expenditure Budget of the Federation 2022 (PEF), approved by the Chamber of Deputies, since it cut the budget that the electoral body had requested.

