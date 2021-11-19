EFE.- The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) ruled this Thursday in favor of the company Diageo Mexico compensate Mexican actor Gael García Bernal for having used his image without his consent for the 2011 campaign of the Johnnie Walker whiskey brand.

The first chamber of the high court considered that it is constitutional to establish compensation for damages of at least 40% of the price of the sale of said whiskey, the institution detailed in a statement.

Sources from the Supreme Court explained to Efe that a tax court will have the final decision on compensation.

García Bernal filed a lawsuit in 2013 for having appeared between September and October 2011 in 22 television commercials for the whiskey brand without authorization nor have received any payment in return.

The renowned actor demanded compensation from Diageo México, maker of Johnnie Walker whiskey, in accordance with the Federal Copyright Law.

In 2019, a judge ruled that the company should pay him 40% of the sales derived from that advertising, something that the liquor company appealed until it reached the Supreme Court.

