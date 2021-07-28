The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) refused to suspend the reform to the Constitution of Tamaulipas, which protected Governor Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca from a possible violation by the next legislators who will mostly be from Morena.

The Recess Commission of the highest constitutional body denied the precautionary measure requested by the Senate and the Legal Counsel of the Federal Executive, who challenged the reform approved on June 23 to article 84 of the State Magna Carta.

The amendment to the Tamaulipas Constitution establishes that “in all those cases in which the State Congress has determined the non-approval of the declaration by any of the federal chambers in matters within its competence, its decision will be final and unassailable. ”.

With this, the next legislature, which will mostly be made up of deputies from Morena, will not be able to modify the decision that the legislators made on April 30 when declaring that the homologation of the declaration of provenance (lawlessness) issued by the Chamber does not proceed. of Deputies against the president of Tamaulipas.

