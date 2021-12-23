EFE.- The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation of Mexico (SCJN) ordered this Wednesday the National Electoral Institute (INE) not to postpone the consultation on the revocation of the mandate of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“The SCJN agreed to admit for processing the constitutional controversy (…) promoted by the Chamber of Deputies of the Congress of the Union against the Agreement approved by the National Electoral Institute INE in which it determined to postpone the process of Revocation of Mandate 2021- 2022, ”the court explained in a statement.

The recall consultation is a process that López Obrador has promoted as a mechanism of direct democracy in which, in the middle of his presidency, Mexicans are asked if they want the president to continue governing or resign, this has been criticized by the opposition , considering it as political propaganda.

“Se determined to grant the suspension requested by the Chamber of Deputies of the Congress of the Union, so that the INE refrains from executing the agreement by which it intended to postpone any of the activities for the organization of the revocation process of the President of the Republic’s mandate, ”the organization continued.

With this, it is determined that the INE should continue with the “organization and development” of the activities of the mandate revocation process until its conclusion with the approved budget of 1,503 million pesos (about 72.5 million dollars).

On December 17, the electoral authority postponed various activities related to the organization of the referendum, which would in principle take place in April, arguing that more than 1,500 million pesos (about $ 720,300) are needed to install the 161,000 polling stations and recruitment 32,400 trainers.

Córdova then insisted that the autonomous body does not have a sufficient budget to carry out the consultation, after Congress, with a majority of the ruling National Regeneration Movement (Morena), approved a cut of 4.913 million pesos (about 235,000 dollars) to the entity electoral.

In this regard, López Obrador did not rule out the possibility that it is “the people” who organize the revocation of the mandate.

However, with the decision of the SCJN, the INE has to carry out all the necessary processes to complete the request for revocation of the mandate.

