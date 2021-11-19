Candidates for a minister vacancy will appear before the Senate (Photos: Cuartoscuro // Facebook / PT)

Olga Sánchez Cordero, President of the Senate of the Republic, announced that this Friday the candidates to fill the minister’s vacancy will appear Fernando Franco on the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN).

The foregoing after the Justice Commission of the Upper House received from the federal Executive the shortlist to designate the new member of the SCJN. The three applicants for this position are Bernardo Bátiz Vázquez, Verónica de Gyvés Zárate and Loretta Ortiz Ahlf.

“Tomorrow they will appear before the Justice Commission of @senadomexicano, chaired by @juliomenchaca_, the shortlist of candidates to fill the vacancy of Minister Fernando Franco, in the @SCJN. The details of the appearances in the Senate Gazette ”, informed the legislator.

It should be noted that article 95 of the Constitution establishes that for to be a minister of the Supreme Court you need:

There are a series of requirements to be able to occupy the position of minister (Photo: Twitter @ M_OlgaSCordero)

– Be a Mexican citizen by birth, in full exercise of their political rights.

-Be at least 35 years old on the day of designation.

– Possess on the day of appointment, with a minimum of 10 years, a professional degree in law, issued by an authority or institution legally empowered to do so.

– Have a good reputation and have not been convicted of a crime that merits corporal punishment of more than one year in prison.

– Have resided in the country during the two years prior to the day of appointment.

– Not have been secretary of state, attorney general, senator, federal deputy or governor of any federal entity, during the year prior to the day of their appointment.

Who are the candidates to occupy the position of minister of the SCJN

(Photo: Twitter / M_OlgaSCordero)

Law degree from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Bernardo Batiz he has been four times a federal deputy for the National Action Party (PAN).

However, his closeness with López Obrador dates from when the Tabasco was head of government of Mexico City, since then he was in command of the Procecution of Justice Of the entity. In 2009 he was a candidate by the PRD for the Benito Juárez delegation headquarters

His line of work lies mainly in the fight the corruption, so from 2012 to 2015 he served as Secretary for the Fight against Corruption within the National Executive Committee of Brunette.

While, Verónica de Gyvés Zárate He was also a law student at UNAM. In addition, he has specializations in amparo, criminal law and procedural law. Currently adviser to the Federal Judiciary. It was proposed at the beginning of the six-year term by the president as candidate for attorney general of the Republic.

The president of the SCJN, Arturo Zaldívar expressed his support for the three candidates to occupy the post of magistrate (Photo: EFE / Sáshenka Gutiérrez)



Finally, Loretta ortiz is a graduate of the Free School of Law, with a doctorate in Human Rights from the Universidad Iberoamericana. She currently works as a counselor for the Federal Judiciary (CJF) and was a federal deputy from 2012 to 2015.

This is the third time that López Obrador proposes her as a candidate for Minister of the Supreme Court; the first time, the current Minister Yasmín Esquivel Mossa was selected; and the second time he lost to Margarita Ríos Farjat.

The president of the SCJN, Arturo Zaldivar expressed his support for the three candidates to occupy the post of magistrate, he stated this on his Twitter account:

“I wish the councilors Verónica de Gyvés and Loretta Ortiz much success, as well as the councilor Bernardo Bátiz. Great jurists and honorable people. In any case, the SCJN will be strengthened ”, he stated.

