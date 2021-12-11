Japanese researchers have developed masks that use ostrich antibodies to detect Covid-19 by glowing under ultraviolet light.

Scientists began by creating a mask filter coated with ostrich antibodies

The discovery, made by Yasuhiro Tsukamoto and his team at Kyoto Prefectural University in western Japan. It could provide inexpensive home testing for the virus.

The scientists began by creating a mask filter coated with ostrich antibodies targeting the virus, building on previous research showing that the birds had strong resistance to disease.

In a small study, test subjects wore the masks and, after eight hours. The filters were removed and sprayed with a chemical that glows under UV light if the virus is present. Filters used by people infected with Covid glowed around the nose and mouth.

The team hopes to further develop the masks to automatically glow, without special lighting, if the virus is detected.

Tsukamoto, a veterinary professor and university president, has studied ostriches for years. Looking for ways to tailor your immune power to fight bird flu, allergies, and other illnesses.

Tsukamoto told the Kyodo news agency that he discovered his own positivity for Covid after wearing one of the special masks. The diagnosis was confirmed after a standard test.

HORIZON COVID MEXICO

In the last 24 hours, Mexico added 3,180 new cases of coronavirus and 293 deaths, accumulating 3 million 911 thousand 714 infections and 296 thousand 186 deaths, according to the report from the Ministry of Health. The technical statement also counts: 574 thousand 116 suspected cases 7 million 538 thousand 284 negative cases 20 thousand 241 estimated active cases.

The incidence rate of accumulated cases is 3,033.0 per 100,000 inhabitants. The distribution by sex in confirmed infections shows a predominance in women (50.2 percent).

The overall median age is 39 years. The 10 states with the most coronavirus cases in the country are: Mexico City, State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Tabasco, Puebla, Veracruz, Sonora and San Luis Potosí.

VACCINATION AGAINST COVID-19

According to the Daily Technical Release of coronavirus, 65 million 630 thousand 611 people already have the complete vaccination schedule. And 13 million 571 thousand 457, are those who received a new scheme.

This represented 86% of the adult population of the country, with 79 million 202 thousand 068 Mexicans immunized -with one or two doses-.

Since December 23 of last year, Mexico has had 185 million 671 thousand 375 biologicals available.

