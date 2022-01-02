Nature is full of mysteries that many researchers try to decipher, now it is the turn of geckos and their way of landing on vertical surfaces.

Science tries to give answers to questions that surround us. And, is that, unraveling the secrets of the world that surrounds us is complicated, but not impossible. Nature is a perfect example in terms of answers and unknowns, although there are usually more of the second than of the first.

And, is that, there are animals whose behaviors are beyond our understanding. The clear example is that of geckos, these animals are capable of very complicated movements and are the envy of any machine. Although the most surprising is its ability to adhere to any surface.

This ability allows them to run small distances above the Water how can landing on completely vertical surfaces. And, is that, all our knowledge tells us that when we launch ourselves to a vertical platform, it would be natural not to be able to hold on.

The fact that geckos are able to do the opposite, hold on and continue as if nothing had happened, has made researchers decide to focus on how they are able to do this. Teams focused on uncovering these secrets have even created a robot gecko.

This robot animal has emerged after collecting data from several geckos, some with a tail and others without it. The experiments to which they were subjected were simple, the gecko had to jump to the trunk of a tree and stay in it. The results of the experiments indicated that the tail plays an important role in stabilizing the animal..

The conclusions reached by these researchers talk about the way in which a tail affects the rest of the animal’s body, this appendix is ​​much more important than it is usually given and its design has a vital impact on life natural of many animals like gecko.