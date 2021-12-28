Few things generate as much tension and unease as reading a film review lack of objectivity. More and more fans of the seventh art come across texts – or videos – in which the signer praises an obviously disastrous film or gives a negative assessment of a masterful feature film, hiding behind an argument as cowardly and unprofessional as that of the “personal opinion”.

Technology at the service of the cinephile

Fortunately, after years of regrets and injustices, the prayers of these disenchanted moviegoers have been heard by the Department of Art Rationalization at the University of Michigan, where the team led by researcher Michael Litoris has managed to create the first objective film criticism in history. A small miracle achieved after pouring out tons of effort and countless sleepless nights.

This is how Litoris spoke about the milestone:

“Years of anger reading criticism and leaving messages in comment sections and social networks pointing out the incompetence of the authors made us get to work and have led us to this historic moment. Thanks to our WISEAU system we will finally end the absurd debates that do not lead nowhere and we can unequivocally know if a movie is good or bad using science as a weapon and leaving emotions out of the equation. Because, of course, emotions cannot be objective. “





Although the ins and outs and secrets that make WISEAU infallible remain locked away, its creator has shared the foundations that make the system work.

“Basically, WISEAU is a combination of artificial intelligences and algorithms that, combined, analyze each of the aspects that shape a feature film, including the intention of its authors and, through a series of complex mathematical formulas, generate a numerical score. The first version only evaluated with whole numbers, but now we have managed to reach marks with three decimal places, just enough to be able to distinguish between an excellent movie and a masterpiece. “

In this way, the WISEAU system will analyze elements such as the direction of photography —Measuring the percentage of light that falls on characters and settings or the contrast ratio of each shot—, the montage —timeting the cadence and taking note of possible axis jumps— or the art direction — seeing how overloaded a set is or how solid the wardrobe’s color palette is. A series of extremely complex processes that define the ultimate film critic.

WISEAU’s first work





Thanks to Litoris and the members of his department, the world can now enjoy the first 100% objective film review. This has been directed to the favorite film of the head of the project, ‘The Crystal Jungle’, which has received a score of 8,984 that has left it on the verge of excellence; note that it has already been severely criticized by the University of Aravaca, from where they have issued a statement stating that WISEAU “He has no fucking idea”.

The next step for the Department of Art Rationalization in its quest for film justice is one of ambition. In addition to having made clear the intention that its technology be implanted in the great awards ceremonies, replacing juries and academics, They are already working on a toxicity meter for different fandoms that will allow them to further refine their, objectively, historic discovery.