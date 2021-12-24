ILLUSTRATION – Stroking his head and hugging him are two gestures that do not please the dog very much. Photo: Christin Klose / dpa

Man’s best friend is him dog. But sometimes we wonder if they really love us or are they looking for an interest like food to listen to us. They are slogans that few can resolve due to the subjective side of the friendship between the two. But nevertheless, a scientific study of a university has been able to find the answer to this problem.

The Dr. Goergy Berns, a neuroscientist at Emory University in Atlanta, is a expert in doggy brain processing who has been investigating the behavior of these animals for years. As one picks up interview conducted by The New York TimesAfter losing her dog, she decided to investigate her relationship with him, had it been one of reciprocal love or if, on the contrary, her pet had only given her love and company in exchange for food and walks in the park.

“The whole of my research has made me realize how similar many animals are to us”, said the expert

With those actions, he started the project to discover the answer: yes, your dog loves you beyond food, yes, your dog loves you as much or more for your displays of affection than for the food you give him.

“The big impediment to doing these kinds of tests was finding some way to get the dogs to an MRI and make them stay still long enough to get useful images,” said the neuroscientist.

It should be noted that he collaborated with a dog trainer to build a simulator in his basement. When he was installed, he worked with his family’s dog – after the incident of having lost it – so that it acclimated to the noise.

The goal was for him to learn to climb stairs that separated him from the machine. Once inside, he had to recline on a headrest to remain immobile for long periods of time. The experiment continued with another 90 dogs, said the scientist. Once the tests were completed, he set out to draw the conclusions, scanning the brains of the animals.

“We did an experiment in which we gave hot dogs sometimes and other times we praised them. When we compared your reactions and analyzed your brain function, we saw that most dogs responded the same to praise as to food“Said the expert.

Birdie – the Bernese Mountain Dog – hangs out in her house waiting to go for a walk.

“Now around the 20% had a more effusive response to praise than before food, “he added. In addition, he explained that this led them to conclude that the vast majority of dogs love their owners for their gestures, more than for a plate of food.

“Of course, it is difficult to know what the animals are thinking, because they cannot speak. But when you look at their brains you realize how similar their processes are. You realize that they are not just things “concluded the Emory University researcher in reference to his studies.

It was also concluded that dogs not only identify the human face as an important element, but also focus on it. This is because part of your brain processes this information.

Berns also told The New York Times that his team has also worked with sea lions. This because a large number of them were stranded on the beaches of California.

He revealed that the damage was in the hippocampus, one of the main structures of this organ and, he explains, the same one that causes damage in people with temporal lobe epilepsy. A genius who will seek in his research greater answers for citizenship in the behavior between animals and humans.

KEEP READING

What to do to make masks more protective against COVID-19 according to science

For the first time, scientists were able to map the brain regions that respond to the clitoris

Scientific study reveals probability that domestic cats “have an element of psychopathy”

What are the heart attack symptoms that women ignore