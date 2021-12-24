There is currently a global crisis regarding the treatment of chronic pain, which affects approximately 20% of the global population.

“Currently there is a global crisis regarding the treatment of chronic pain, what toaffects approximately 20% of the global population. There are treatments available, however, some of them have drawbacks ”, assured Alejandro Montaner, biochemist and entrepreneur with more than 15 years of experience in drug development.

During his participation in the 5th edition of the Neuroscience Innovation 2021, which this year was carried out virtually, presented its new project with which it intends to transform the treatment of chronic pain.

He explained that opioids, for example, they are a good option for the treatment of pain, but they have some contraindications and a high level of addiction, “in fact, U.S it has produced a crisis in recent years with more than 500 thousand deaths in 2019, ″ he added. In this sense, he indicated that another alternative in treatment is non-opioids, for which there is a wide variety of drugs. But nevertheless, many of these have adverse effects that, despite the success of the treatment, make patients have to abandon it.

Montaner noted. Based on this context, the entrepreneur explained that in the laboratory they developed a synthetic molecule that has a prolonged effect on pain relief, “up to six weeks in its experimental models, much more than what drugs on the market usually offer, “he added.

What makes this technology disruptive

According to Montaner, his method is based on using the cellular mechanisms of the immune system of the patient, to generate an analgesic and anti-inflammatory effect. This is because the synthetic molecule they identified functions as a signal of damage to the body. That is, since said molecule is a small DNA fraction Simple chain, the organism interprets it as an alert signal, which in turn occurs when there are damaged tissues, inflammation, or that is revealed in the presence of a pathogen.

The results of a study aim to unravel the mechanisms of a molecule in experimental models of neuropathic pain

Montaner’s company recently published in the magazine Pain (one of the three most important publications on pain in the world) the results of a study that aims to unravel the mechanisms of this molecule in experimental models of neuropathic pain. For this they developed a model of sperm injury, which is carried out through the selective lesion of the sciatic nerve, which allows to have a chronic lesion of a peripheral nerve while at the same time recording the mechanisms of pain in animals. So then, the first step of the investigation was to produce the lesion of the animal and once the allodynia was establishedIn other words, the perception of pain in an exacerbated way in the face of stimuli that are not usually painful, the drug was inoculated subcutaneously and the evolution of the animals was evaluated during the following month.

This involved carrying out behavioral studies, flow cytometry, as well as migration and counting of mesenchymal cells bone marrow.

The results were very positive since the animals that were injured and treated with the drug had an exaggerated perception of the pain until they received the treatment and in addition, two days after the administration they presented a state almost close to normal.

Regarding the behavior tests, the results showed that the treatment with the molecule developed by Montaner’s company, with different genes and according to the model, tends to lead to animal to normal after being injected one or two days after the injury was established.

To measure these effects, the company made a markup with fluorescent antibodies and quantified the number of cells three days after treatment and 21 days after the start. This evidenced a higher expression of mesenchymal cell markers in the sciatic nerve, in peripheral blood, “possibly at the expense of a decrease in these cells in the bone marrow,” explained Montaner.

Cell migration

The investigations found that there was an increase in the number of cells that migrated towards the conditioned media. (Photo: Ralwel / iStock / Thinkstock)

With regard to these studies, the drug treatment on cells bone marrow mesenchymals, which were co-incubated with supernatants from the sciatic nerves of the damaged animals.

So then, the effect that the cells had in that medium was observed, . What was evidenced was that there was an increase in the number of cells that migrated towards the conditioned media. That is, there was a basal migration of the injured animal, but it was exacerbated when the animals were treated with the drug.

In addition, the results showed that the mesenchymal cells produced two interleukins immunosuppressive cytokines, at the same time that immunostimulating cytokines are decreased.

The results were confirmed by real time PCR studies in which activation and quantification of genes was observed.

Research progress

Currently, the treatment is being evaluated by the United States Patent Office and is at the moment of transforming said experimental results in animal models in a phase one, two clinical study. “Up to now, the company has traveled a path that has been quite long but with many satisfactions, we have identified the therapeutic target, selected the compounds with the highest activity, we have established this activity, selected the candidates and carried out the preclinical clinical toxicity studies . We are about to start a phase one, two in humans “Montaner concluded.

