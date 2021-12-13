The Expanse from Amazon prime, the adaptation of the Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck literary saga, hit television in 2015. It was preceded by considerable literary success and interest in a story that looked at science fiction from a new angle. On this occasion, the usual journey into space and the exploration of the last frontier were interspersed with a powerful political idea. But, in addition, also with a human ingredient of considerable interest. Halfway between pure genre and something more elegant, linked to the idea of ​​power and cultural manipulation.

The series became a puzzling look at each of those issues. Also, in a careful analysis of time, social ambition and collective greed. Few science fiction series have taken the time, interest, and work to tour similar topics. The Expanse He does it: he finds a way to narrate through the clever use of allegorical devices several layers of superimposed stories. While the technological and space environment shines, which sustained The Expanse as a plot triumph, it was his tricky depth. One that managed to rework the usual vision on the journey to dazzling new places and discoveries.

From its beginning on the SyFy channel to its miraculous rescue by Amazon, the series evolved and matured. Over the course of six seasons, the plot spread in different directions until it encompassed a new plot. For your farewell, The Expanse, turned into a cult series and with a precise and brilliant script, find new spaces. Especially once the risk of mass destruction is a reality and the Earth government must deal with its consequences.

The Expanse: a look at the new challenges

At the end of the previous season, The Expanse it showed the ravages caused by Marcos Inaros (Keon Alexander) on Earth. For the new chapters, the story is interested in the day after. There is a masterful conception of disaster, misfortune and horror, which the plot raises from an agonizing desolation. The Expanse It has not lost its balanced and well-constructed quality to narrate situations that evade simple explanations.

If the previous seasons narrated a space war on a political level and dazzling diplomat, defeat has apocalyptic overtones. But the script shies away from the temptation to show fear and devastation with common codes. Instead he decides to rebuild the idea of ​​mass terror to take the idea of ​​chaos from the bare ground.

What can a government do in the midst of a debacle that overwhelms it? The Expanse, which until now has had a direct and brilliant pulse for the conception of moral nuances, finds a terrifying image. The great tragedy happened and amid the horrors, power must unify, rebuild, sustain and advance.

In the midst of the fight against the definitive fall of life as it is known, the series plays its best cards. For the first chapter, it is clear that the final season of The Expanse celebrates the extraordinary points of his set. And he does so with the conviction that the story – which astonished viewers and disconcerted critics – needs a close fit. Something that, without a doubt, is beginning to delineate.