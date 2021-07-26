Spain is about to launch the largest public employment offer in its history. This is confirmed The country, which ensures that in the coming days the Government will approve the corresponding decree. In total, there are 30,445 positions in the General State Agency, with an important focus on filling jobs related to science and technology.

According to the report, 2,924 of the jobs to be filled are related to STEM activities, acronym in English for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). This represents a significant increase compared to 2020, when the offer was 2,128 vacancies to fill.

According to representatives of the Government of Spain, the public employment offer is intended to add quality and talent, beyond the number of workers. Thus, it is intended to strengthen the area of ​​public employees dedicated to Information and Communication Technologies (ICT).

Photo by Scott graham on Unsplash

According to The country, of the almost 3,000 vacancies for science and technology, 1,330 will be aimed at computer and system engineers. The rest will be covered by specialists in statistics, architecture, engineering and professionals related to different scientific areas.

The largest public employment offer in the history of Spain aims to modernize different areas of public administration. To do this, the authorities intend to take advantage of the funds from the Recovery and Resilience Plan. It consists of a contribution of 140 billion euros by the European Union, until 2025. These funds were committed in July of the previous year.

With regard to positions related to science and technology, the 2,924 vacancies to be filled imply an increase of 37% comparing with the previous call. In this way, the new public employment offer in Spain intends to face a process of updating in the different branches of the State. This implies, among other issues, providing more and better digital tools to public institutions.