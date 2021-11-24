Index hide
This Thursday, November 25, León visits the Cuauhtémoc Stadium in the capital of Puebla, where they will meet in the first leg to Puebla at 19:00.
You can see it on channel 7 of Azteca.

The Nou Camp de León, Guanajuato, will define this series between the strip and the emeralds. The return will take place on Sunday, November 28 at 20:05.
Through Claro and Fox Sports you will be able to see the outcome.

Tigres and Santos have a deep rivalry in northern lands, the warriors will seek to kill the cats in the Santos Modelo Territory on their first date, on Thursday, November 25 at 9:05 p.m.
Its transmission will be on Azteca 7 and TUDN.

The return will be at the San Nicolás de los Garza Volcano, the cats will defend their advance against the lagoons on Sunday, November 28 at 6:00 p.m., closing the cycle of the quarterfinals of the Liguilla 2021.
The live broadcast will be on TUDN and Las Estrellas.