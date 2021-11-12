Schedule and where to watch the United States vs Mexico match

The meeting will take place at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati this Friday, November 12 at 8:10 pm (center), 7:10 pm (Northwest), 6:10 pm (Pacific) and 9:10 (Caribbean).

The transmission will be available in Mexico through or you can follow on the TUDN channels, Channel 5 and TV Azteca.

What is Mexico’s next game?

Mexico will face the maple leaf team in Edmonton on Tuesday, November 16. The Canadians are in third place in qualifying to Qatar and are going to look for their ticket.

Possible alignments of Mexico vs. USA

Being a key game and that represents pride for both hobbies the selection of those called up.

Mexico’s possible lineup:

Guillermo Ochoa, Luis Rodríguez, Johan Vásquez, Héctor Moreno, Jesús Gallardo, Edson Álvarez, Andrés Guardado, Héctor Herrera, Jesús ‘Tecatito’ Corona, Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano and Raúl Jiménez.

The possible lineup of the United States:

Matt Turner, DeAndre Yedlin, M. Robinson, Walker Zimmerman, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah; Brenden Aaronson, Timothy Weah and Ricardo Pepi.