Schedule and where to see Canada vs. Mexico

The meeting will take place at the Commonwealth Stadium, with a capacity for 60 thousand people on the night of this Tuesday, November 16 at 8:10 pm (center), 7:10 pm (northwest), 6:10 pm (Pacific ) and 9:10 (Caribbean).

The broadcast of Canada vs. Mexico will be available in Mexico through the TUDN, Channel 5 and Azteca 7 channels.

What is Mexico’s next game?

Mexico ends its appointments this 2021, its next meeting will be until on January 27, 2022 against Jamaica in Kingston and on January 30 they will host Costa Rica at the Azteca Stadium, although this will be behind closed doors after the restrictions imposed by FIFA, after the offensive expressions by the local fans.

Possible lineups of Canada vs. Mexico

Being a key game for the advancement of the Canadians and that represents pride for the Mexican National Team to maintain its superiority in the Concacaf.

Canada: Milan Borjan, Richie Laryea, Steven Vitoria, Kamal Miller, Samuel Adekugbe, Stephen Eustaquio, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Tajon Buchanan, Liam Millar, Jonathan David, Alphonso Davies. DT: John Herdman.

Mexico: Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sánchez, Néstor Araujo, Johan Vásquez, Jesús Gallardo, Edson Álvarez, Andrés Guardado, Orbelín Pineda, Jesús Manuel Corona, Hirving Lozano, Rogelio Funes Mori. DT: Gerardo Martino.