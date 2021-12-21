

Dec 21, 2021 at 5:30 PM CET



After the victory last day against Atlético de Madrid, the Seville wants to continue with the good dynamics of results in the domestic competition. They will not have it easy, since they receive a FC Barcelona that comes from less to more to the duel after the victory last day against the Elche. Those of Julen lopetegui occupy the second position on the table with 37 points, while those of Xavi Hernández are eighth with 27.

SEVILLE SCHEDULE AND TELEVISION – ATLÉTICO

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Seville – FC Barcelona

LaLiga Santander

Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium

9:30 p.m. (CET)

The game can be followed on television by Movistar LaLiga

SEVILLA FC NEXT MATCHES

Cádiz – Seville (LaLiga Santander. Monday, January 3, 2022, 9:15 p.m. (CET). Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium)

Zaragoza – Sevilla FC (Copa del Rey. Thursday, January 6, 2022, 6:00 p.m. (CET). La Romareda Stadium)

Sevilla FC – Getafe (LaLiga Santander. Sunday, January 9, 2022, 4:15 p.m. (CET). Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium)