Scarlett Johansson will return to work with Marvel

It seems that time does heal any wound. After several months in a legal conflict, the relationship between Scarlett Johansson and Disney has returned to normal. During a recent event, Keving Feige, head of Marvel studios, revealed that A new MCU project starring the actress is already in production.

During a recognition for Johansson at the American Cinematheque Awards, Feige took the main stage to congratulate the great work the actress has done throughout her career. Along with this, the executive revealed that a secret Marvel project with Johansson as producer and actress is already underway. The interesting thing is that this will not have any relation to his Black Widow character. This was what was commented on the matter:

“Scarlett has lent her talent and star power to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade. That you have chosen to play a key role in it for so many years, I am extremely grateful. Work with [ella] It has truly been one of the most memorable and rewarding collaborations of my career. “

At the moment there is no more information about it, and it is very likely that some time will pass before you have any clear details. Similarly, it will be interesting to see what kind of character Johasson can be in charge. Maybe we’ll see her in the MCU one more time, not as Black Widow, but as a Skrull, or the multiverse might have the answer we’re looking for.

In related topics, these are the next Marvel projects for Disney +. Similarly, the new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home points to the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Editor’s Note:

It’s nice to see the actress and this company working together again. While the main conflict was with Disney, Feige was always on Johansson’s side. Now we can only wait to see what type of project they have in mind.

Via: Deadline