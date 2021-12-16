Finally, and away from Black Widow, it is confirmed that actress Scarlett Johansson will continue to collaborate with Marvel Studios, although now as a producer.

According to the Collider site, Scarlett Johansson will not return to Black Widow, but that will not separate her from Marvel Studios, where she will start a new stage as a producer. Although this profession is not unknown to the actress, who currently produces the film Tower of Terror for Disney and in the sci-fi drama Bride, with A24, she continues to work in the MCU as a producer.

Kevin Feige had already revealed that Johansson is producing a “highly secret project for Marvel, not related to Black Widow.” This time, Den of Geek reporter Perri Nemiroff had the opportunity to ask Johansson about this new stage at Marvel, what motivated her to contribute in this new way. The actress replied:

“I’ve worked for 30 years, which is crazy when I say it out loud, but I think I understand how film productions work and how you can advance the development of a film and grease all the pieces well.”

“I learned that fish rots from the head, which is very, very true, in any creative space, but particularly in a production that involves many hundreds of people. Collaborating with people who want to contribute to a film, working on an idea, building a creative family is something that I am very excited about as I produce more and more things for other people. “

Johansson also spoke about Marvel specifically: “As for Marvel, it’s like working with family. They have some of the best licenses of all time. Here you can dream big, nothing is ruled out, you can throw all these crazy ideas and something will remain. It’s like a playground, like a dream ”.

