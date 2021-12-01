The actress Scarlett Johansson starred in a great controversy when she sued Disney for the premiere of the Marvel Studios movie Black Widow.

This summer the news broke what after Black widow will come to cinemas at the same time the Disney Plus streaming platform, the actress Scarlett Johansson sued Disney. The reason is that according to her, the mixed premiere caused her to earn less money than expected, the study defended itself by saying that the actress did not understand the current situation and that she was very selfish. After many cross statements, they reached a friendly financial agreement and it seems that everything has been settled.

In fact, Scarlett Johansson will star in the movie The tower of terror from Disney which is about one of the famous attractions of its theme parks. Something similar to what they have done with Pirates of the Caribbean, The Haunted Mansion or more recently Jungle cruise.

In a recent interview, the actress Scarlett Johansson said:

“In general it is important to know your own value and defend yourself. I’ve been in this industry for a long time, at least 30 years. And I have had many different experiences throughout those 30 years. Maybe a few years ago I would have thought: Oh God, I will never work again! Since I will be blacklisted by someone, luckily all of that is changing. The entire industry has changed ”.

The actress has big projects for the next few years.

Apart from The tower of terror from Disney, in Marvel studios they want that Scarlett Johansson I am back. But it won’t be like Black widow, but will act as producer or director of a new installment of this Cinematographic Universe. Soon to premiere Sings! 2, where he will once again play the porcupine named Ash. He will also shoot films like Asteroid city or Little Shop of Horrors where he will share the cast with another Avenger such as Chirs Evans. Finally, it will Bride, a story about a woman created to be the ideal wife, but when she rejects her creator, she is forced to flee her confined existence, facing a world that sees her as a monster.

All movies of Marvel studios where do you participate Scarlett Johansson What Black widow can currently be seen in the Disney Plus streaming platform.