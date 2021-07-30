Due to issues related to the pandemic, Black widow, the great MCU movie in the fourth phase of this universe, was released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney + through premium access. Now, in an unexpected turn of event, Scarlett Johansson, who is in charge of bringing this character to life, has sued Disney.

According to a lawsuit registered in Los Angeles, California, United States, today, Thursday, July 29, Johansson accuses Disney of violating the conditions of the contract with the actress, this due to the launch of Black widows on Disney +. The document mentions that an exclusive theatrical release had been guaranteed when the person responsible for this character signed her contract with Marvel.

Johansson, like other MCU actors, makes a profit from the film’s performance at the box office. However, by offering this tape through a streaming service, his salary was reduced. This is what is mentioned in the document about it:

Why would Disney give up hundreds of millions of dollars in box office revenue by releasing the film in theaters at a time when it knew the theatrical market was ‘weak’, instead of waiting a few months for that market to rebound ? Based on information and belief, the decision to do so was made at least in part because Disney saw the opportunity to promote its flagship subscription service using the image of Ms. Johnasson, thereby attracting new paid monthly subscribers, retaining the and establishing Disney + as an essential service in an increasingly competitive market. [Esta acción] not only did it increase the value of Disney +, but it also intentionally saved Marvel (and thus itself), which Marvel itself referred to as ‘very large box office bonuses’ that Marvel would have otherwise been forced to pay. pay Ms. Johnasson ”.

At the moment there is no clear answer from Disney in this regard. However, considering that this was Johansson’s last project with Marvel Studios, it is likely that this conflict will cement the fact that the actress will not appear again in the MCU, although this is something that could well change as this legal problem progresses. .

Speaking of the MCU, today it has been confirmed when the Hawkeye series will premiere on Disney +.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter