Marvel ’s “Black Widow” and in Disney production

Johansson alleged the contract was not honored when the company premiered “Black Widow” on its Disney + streaming service at the same time as in theaters, according to the report., was one of the most anticipated releases of the summer of 2021, its commercial journey began with a worldwide collection of 215 million dollars worldwide, according to data provided by Marvel Studios.Of these, 80 million dollars come from the box office in the United States and Canada, 78 million from the rest of the world and 60 million have been raised through ‘premium’ access to“Black Widow” represents the largest US box office opening since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the largest American opening weekend since “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in December 2019.So far, representatives for Disney and Johansson did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(With information from Reuters and EFE)