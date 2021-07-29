Scarlett Johansson has filed a lawsuit against Disney for premiere Black widow on Disney Plus, as reported The Wall Street Journal. According to the legal document, which was delivered to the Los Angeles (California) court this Thursday, those led by Mickey violated the conditions of the contract with the actress when they released the feature film in theaters and Disney Plus simultaneously.

Why did this situation affect Scarlett Johansson? A part of the actress’s salary depended on the performance of the film at the international box office. As it was also offered through the streaming video platform, the possibility of obtaining a higher income decreased.

These types of agreements are common between Disney and the actors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, it is the first time that a Marvel Studios film has landed in theaters and Disney Plus at the same time. The reason is obviously related to the pandemic. Theaters are not yet fully operational in much of the world, and for this reason, Disney expanded its options for success by releasing it through Premier Access. The problem is that the income generated in the service does not reach Scarlett Johansson’s pockets.

Developing…