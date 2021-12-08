Awards, galas and red carpets continue to happen and now it is the turn of the People Choice Awards 2021, awards in which the public is the undisputed protagonist since it is their votes that count.

We tell you who they have beenThe winners and what were the best moments of the night at the People Choice Awards gala 2021.

The winners at the People’s Choice Awards 2021





We already knew four of the winners beforehand, and the mix couldn’t be more curious. Halle Berry, just released Wound, a film that he directs and stars in on Netflix, won the Icon of 2021 Award. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, one of the stars of Red alert along with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds , received the People’s Champion Award. Kim Kardashian the Fashion Icon Award and Christina Aguilera, the first Music Icon Award of the PCAs.

In the rest of these awards, 40 categories that take place for entertainment in film, series, television and music among others, the fans are the great critics of the night and those who decide who takes the statuette home.

The Disney series Loki and its protagonist, Tom Hiddleston they were chosen as Show of 2021 and Male Television Star respectively. Marvel continued to add awards because it also won the Best Film of 2021 for Black widow and its protagonist, Scarlett Johansson that of Female Movie Star. Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings (which has just confirmed its sequel) took the 2021 Action Movie award and its protagonist Simu Liu was awarded Action Movie Star.

There were also prizes for Adele, who won the Female Artist of 2021, Lil Nas X with the Male Artist of 2021 and Bad Bunny with the Best Latin Artist of the Year award. BTS were voted Best Group of the Year, although the award for Best Album of 2021 went to Sour from Olivia rodrigo , which also won the New Artist award.

Selena Gomez won the 2021 TV Comedy Star for her role on the Disney series Only murders in the building , the program The Kardashians won the 2021 Reality Show award and Friends: The Reunion , was the Best Pop Special.

Free guy won the award for Best Comedy Film of 2021 and Luca , Best Family Movie. Grey’s Anatomy was once done with the one for Best Drama of 2021 and Ellen Pompeo was chosen as Female Television Star. The Squid Game made his appearance by winning the 2021 “Bingeworthy Show”.

The great Britney Spears was awarded the 2021 Social Star Award, certainly a tribute from the fans. after everything that has happened to your guardianship , and Simone Biles took the 2021 Game Change award.

The best moments of the People’s Choice Awards 2021

At a gala hosted by Saturday Night Live comedian Kenan Thompson, there was plenty of humor and musical performances, and we’ll tell you about the best moments of the night.

Performance of the Night: Christina Aguilera

Absolutely wonderful, that’s how it was the performance of another of the great stars of the night. Christina Aguilera gave it all on stage with songs that were from Genie In a Bottle to Beautiful for six minutes of glory.

Scarlet Johansson’s SNL moment

He starred in one of the funniest moments of the night Scarlett Johansson, who after her controversy with Disney for Black widow won the Female Movie Star award. Picking it up, she joked that she would become a “White Widow” if her husband Colin Jost didn’t stop using her bathroom. He did not forget Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz in his speech, nor all the women who have helped him along the way.

Ellen DeGeneres makes history

Presenter Ellen DeGeneres was making history last night at Get 25 PCA of your career after this year announce the end of his show after 19 seasons . He says goodbye in style because he has won the Best Daytime Talk Show award. Then he gave us a unique image with the glasses with which Kim Khardashian took the stage.

HER’s performance honoring Marvin Gaye

Although Blake Shelton also acted, the best after Aguile was that of HER, who performed Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” on the song’s 50th anniversary. A precious moment.

Photos | GTres, Giphy