As a consequence of Covid-19 and the shortage of products, national and international suppliers increased their prices and according to a report by Hellosafe, compared to 2020, Christmas products will have an increase of up to 90 percent.

This will impact the pocket of Mexicans and for the economic outlook, the increase could steal Christmas. The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) estimated that 41.2 million people do not have formal employment and as a consequence the budget allocated to the date of high demand will decrease.

However, Christmas prices were not the only ones that were inflated – if we compare the prices of October 2018 and November 2021 – oil had a growth of 60 percent, soluble coffee increased by 44 percent, the black beans 74 percent, rice 77 percent, and zote soap 66 percent, to mention some products according to data from the Secretary of Economic Development of Mexico City (Sedeco) and the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco).

Purchasing intention of Mexicans at Christmas

According to the Mexican Online Sales Association (AMVO) Incentives to buy more at Christmas are discounts on price lists (74 percent), free deliveries (63 percent), interest-free months (53 percent), discount codes (44 percent), complementary free products (38 percent), additional bank discounts (35 percent) and accumulating points in electronic wallets (27 percent).

And the products with the most purchase intention are fashion (63 percent), toys (43 percent), electronics (32 percent), beauty and personal care (30 percent), alcoholic beverages (24 percent), food ( 23 percent) and ornaments, including Christmas tree, spheres, lights, etc. (23 percent).

So that consumers do not buy in this season of high consumption it is because the economy does not allow it, there are no attractive offers, you do not need to buy anything, there is uncertainty in income, you do not have a job, for fear of Covid- 19 or by salary reduction.

The report carried out by Hellosafe revealed that the families’ budget for this date decreased for the second consecutive year with 10.8 percent less, that is, from 5,045 pesos to 4,500 pesos in 2020.

Products that increased their price

As mentioned above in the purchase intention is the ornaments; However, the imported products that registered an increase are decorative and toy products, and have reached more than double their cost.

For example, the Christmas tree increased by 200 percent compared to 2020 and the Christmas wreaths, in the same period, increased by up to 140 percent.

Toys imported from Asia increased from 20 percent to 45 percent.

See more: