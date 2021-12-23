We will begin separating clean scallops from their corals. We put these in a pot with water and salt to poach for three minutes. We drain them and dry them well with a kitchen paper, reserving them.

Then in the glass of a blender add the corals, the teaspoon of mustard, the French onion in pieces, the yolk of an egg and a pinch of paprika. We let the mixture rest for three minutes. We add the drops of Tabasco if we want it spicy. We beat with a mixer adding the sunflower oil in thread until a mayonnaise is assembled. We reserve in the fridge.

We prepare four small bowls adding in the first flour with a pinch of salt, in the second two beaten egg yolks, in the third a lightly whipped white and finally the coarse breadcrumbs.

We are passing the bodies of the scallops through each bowl in order and we fry them six by six in olive oil at about 170ºC about three minutes. We pass them to a plate with kitchen paper to drain a little and we prick them with a wooden skewer. We serve quickly.