Solana is a highly scalable, decentralized blockchain, developed with a unique method of ordering transactions that significantly improves its performance, to the point that it has been constantly processing more than 2,500 transactions per second. It claims to be able to process 50,000 transactions per second.

The power of Solana’s cheap transactions is seen when it comes time to pay transaction fees, as users can move funds online for a fraction of a penny. By comparison, the average transaction fee on the Bitcoin network hovers around $ 1.80, even after dropping nearly 58% this year. Meanwhile, Ethereum gas fees cost an average of $ 22 or more per transaction.

Although Solana has extremely high transaction throughput, some have suggested that its developers have prioritized scalability over security after it endured a 17-hour outage that required collaboration from its engineers and more than 1,000 validators to overcome.

Solana attributed the outage to a denial of service attack targeting an initial decentralized exchange offering (IDO). According to a Solana Foundation post, bot activity overloaded the network with a transaction load of 400,000 per second, causing Solana’s validators to run out of memory.

More recently, Solana suffered another denial of service attack that significantly slowed down the network, but did not bring it down. Speaking to Cointelegraph, Austin Federa, Solana Labs’ head of communications, clarified that the recent outage came after a series of transactions during an IDO “landed on a Solana block that took an inordinate amount of computing power.”

Federa added that the “computation for such transactions was not properly measured by the network, and it caused the blocks to take much longer to process than the network expected.” He noted, however, that the network does not go down at any time and can always be independently verified, adding:

“The Solana runtime is a new design. It does not use EVM [Ethereum Virtual Machine] and there has been a lot of innovation to ensure that users have the cheapest rates possible, but there is still work to be done at runtime. “

Work to improve the measurement of transactions has already begun, Federa said. Data has shown that after Solana’s most recent outage, developers got down to business, with daily GitHub submission rates quickly outpacing rivals Polkadot and Cardano.

In the eyes of some industry participants, the damage may already be done, as although transactions may be cheap, some users may prefer to pay a premium to ensure their transactions go through no matter what.

Are Solana’s interruptions a cause for concern?

Problems like outages are to be expected in any nascent project, especially one trying to solve a problem that some believe is inherent in public blockchains: scalability. Speaking to Cointelegraph, Sergey Zhdanov, COO of crypto exchange EXMO UK, said Solana’s secret is its proof-of-history consensus mechanism.

For Zhdanov, denial-of-service attacks and other similar disruptions “don’t really affect network trust” and should be ignored. In his words, if investors were concerned about these setbacks, they would have ditched Ethereum by now.

Critical vulnerabilities, such as the possibility of a 51% attack, are the ones that investors should be concerned about, Zhdanov added. Marie Tatibouet, chief marketing officer for cryptocurrency trading platform Gate.io, appears to disagree. Speaking to Cointelegraph, Tatibouet said Solana’s outages “affect trust,” as the network “has suffered centralization issues more than once this year,” showing that the team “prioritized scalability over security. . ” He added that investors and users should be concerned about the Solana outages:

“The idea of ​​having ‘Ethereum killers’ is to have networks that can handle high performance. What does it tell you about the network that repeatedly fails under high demand?”

Tatibouet added that while he “really likes” the team behind Solana and believes it will overcome the problems behind these outages in the near future, there are “problems inherent in the network itself.”

Furthermore, the recent rulings are related to concerns about Solana’s centralization. The network relies on the Solana Foundation to develop core nodes on the blockchain, while networks like Ethereum have multiple core node developers. Although anyone can become a validator at Solana, running a node can be expensive due to the high throughput of network transactions.

These costs inevitably lead to a certain degree of centralization which, for some, is a beneficial trade-off for fast and cheap transactions. For others, decentralization is sacred, as it could help prevent collusion or other types of attacks on the network.

Speaking to Cointelegraph, Noelle Acheson, Head of Market Insights at cryptocurrency broker Genesis Trading, noted that the Solana network is still young, as its mainnet went live in early 2020. Acheson believes that despite From its “strong application and development growth, as well as its striking price increase since the beginning of the year,” one wonders whether its “relative youth, and therefore higher risk, is reflected in the price.”

He added that it is worth remembering that when something goes wrong in “Solana or any other public blockchain, we know it immediately” as anyone can verify what happens without having to wait for a press release or a response from the helpdesk. to the client. That transparency, Acheson said, is an advantage crypto investors have that technology investors cannot enjoy.

Also, the “passionate community has so far been able to solve the problems.” As an example, Acheson noted that identity verification developer Civic released a free tool intended to help reduce the bot activity that caused Solana’s 17-hour outage.

Being a very new blockchain means the risks are higher, but that higher risk comes with an added advantage, he said:

“The youth of the network carries a greater risk, but that comes with the possibility of a greater reward.”

Acheson hinted that investors are essentially “betting not only on the underlying technology, but also on the strength of the community.” The Solana community, he said, has proven to be “passionate and engaged, as evidenced by the sales success of its first developer conference in November.”

Options abound

Looking ahead, Acheson said Solana is likely to experience further disruptions as “any new technology carries this risk.” For her, this means “that Solana is not yet ready to carry the weight of the capital markets on her shoulders.” But he doesn’t expect it at this stage either. “

The executive added that Ethereum has been running successfully for much longer and is still considered experimental, especially considering its upcoming update to a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm. Investing in crypto protocols, Acheson said, is “about experimentation and about choice.”

Those who are not satisfied with Solana have no shortage of other options. The upcoming upgrade from Ethereum to Ethereum 2.0 will help scale significantly through fragmentation, which will divide the network into multiple segments (shards) to reduce the load on each node.

Some have suggested that fragmentation could help Ethereum scale to handle thousands of transactions per second and significantly lower transaction fees. There are also other competitors that investors and users can consider such as Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Cardano, and Avalanche.

According to Tatibouet, projects will continue to prefer speed over safety over time, “to their own detriment,” meaning that Solana “will continue to receive a healthy influx of projects.” Zhdanov addressed the other options investors have saying that there is no perfect solution, at least for now.

Referring to Binance Smart Chain, he noted that validators have complained that they are having trouble keeping their nodes in sync and are finding little general support from developers. Zhdanov concluded:

“Unfortunately, there are no perfect projects, everyone has problems with something, although Solana, in my opinion, is definitely the unicorn of our time: both from a technical point of view and from the active community.”

It remains to be seen whether Eth2 will help Ethereum, whose native token is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, to maintain its dominance. By the time it is launched, new trends will have emerged and the market will be very different. But what is clear for now is that smart contracts and decentralized applications are here to stay.