The Tokyo-based financial services giant SBI Holdings announced a joint investment in Coinhako, Singapore’s first licensed cryptocurrency exchange approved by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

The investment in Coinhako was made through a fund created jointly by SBI and the Swiss bank Sygnumnamely, the SBI-Sygnum-Azimut Digital Asset Opportunity (DAO) fund, according to the notification.

Speaking to Cointelegraph, A spokesperson for the MAS highlighted the importance of requesting the approval of licenses for cryptocurrency businesses:

“MAS’s approach to regulation under the Payment Services Act seeks to facilitate innovation while ensuring that adequate controls are in place to address key risks, such as money laundering and terrorist financing.”

Coinhako became Singapore’s first crypto exchange to gain approval in principle from the MAS to carry out Digital Payment Token (DPT) services., the same license request that Binance withdrew on December 13. In this regard, the MAS spokesperson told Cointelegraph:

“Applicants may withdraw their applications if they deem appropriate, after which those operating under the exemption will be required to stop providing regulated payment services.” Binance Asia Services has provided the MAS with a plan for the orderly cessation of its payment services. regulated payment. “

Infused with SBI funds and a pre-existing international network, Coinhako plans to “expand our business to other Southeast Asian countries while remaining based in Singapore”. According to SBI, the fund will be co-managed by both parties with a focus on financial market infrastructure and distributed ledger technology.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore suspended Bitget’s license after the digital asset platform listed a K-pop-related cryptocurrency, the Army Coin (ARMY).

As Cointelegraph reported, ARMY’s listing and promotion allegedly violated the boy band’s intellectual property rights. Going on the offensive, the crypto exchange claimed to have licenses in other jurisdictions such as Australia, Canada and the United States, and announced:

“We are currently investigating the legal violations in this case, including the cryptocurrency infringement on the portrait rights of our artists without permission or discussion with the agency. We will take legal action against all infractions and violations. ”

