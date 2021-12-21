Sayaka Kanda, Japanese actress, has passed away

Yesterday it was announced that Sayaka kanda, Japanese actress who has participated in films, anime and video games, passed away on December 18, 2021 in Sapporo, Japan, at the age of 35. Authorities found Kanda’s body after falling from the 14th floor of a hotel.

Although at the moment there is no definite information, the police are investigating this case as a cause of suicide. However, the possibility of an accident is not ruled out. Here’s what Kanda’s agency had to say about it:

“It is with extreme sadness that we announce her death to her fans and those who have supported her. We are still unable to accept his passing and try to cope ”.

Sayaka Kanda was born on October 1, 1986 in Sapporo, Japan. From his childhood he studied acting, and at the age of 15 he began his musical career. In the last, Kanda participated as the voice of Anna in the dubbing of Frozen, role that he took up in Kingdom hearts iii. Similarly, he participated in the anime of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld, as well as in the stage adaptation of Danganronpa, as well as in Super Danganronpa 2 The Stage.

Rest in peace, Sayaka Kanda.

Via: Asahi News