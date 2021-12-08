The confinement by Covid-19 caused a global over-demand for semiconductors (chips), and since the start of 2021 the various industries have seen a dark outlook due to the shortage in their production. The situation has already reached Sony and will stop producing a camera new generation.

The shortage of chips affected technology, white goods and automotive producers, since the input is necessary for the operation of the technological products of the various industries.

Overview of chip shortages in Mexico during 2021

Before and during confinement, the world’s demand for smartphones, personal computers, smart TVs, refrigerators, aircraft components, among others.

Globally, the pandemic caused the suspension of various activities and broke supply chains. This has caused microchip producers to not supply all industries.

Data of the Ministry of Economy They point out that Mexican imports of semiconductors climbed from 14,847 million dollars in 2011 to reach a maximum of 24,666 million in 2019.

Information of The financial notes that companies take up to 20 weeks to receive their microchip orders, which has worsened technology production.

Sony brings ZV-E10 camera off the market

The Japanese multinational based in Tokyo, considered one of the leading companies in consumer electronics and audiovisual entertainment worldwide, has been trying to cope with the demand for several of its products for several months due to product shortages.

Although the company’s turnover amounted to more than 79,000 million dollars in fiscal year 2021, it has had to take drastic measures in its production such as suspending production of the ZV-E10, one of the last cameras that it launched last July.

In a statement he explains that the main reason is the lack of availability of semiconductors. The purchase option is no longer available in official Sony stores.

It is not the only Sony product out of the market …

A couple of months ago, Sony introduced a new camera aimed at video bloggers, it was a camera capable of recording in 4K at 30 frames per second with interchangeable lenses and wide and dynamic footage.

The brand took the same action with older models as with the 2014 A7 II and the 2019 A6400 and A6100.

Sony as a Tech Brand Joins Those Affected by Chip Shortage; However, it already has plans to mitigate production damage, which is why it recently made its alliance with TSMC official to install a chip factory in Japan, which will start producing semiconductors by 2024.

