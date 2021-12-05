This week we had a new look change of those that do not leave us indifferent. And now that we had gotten used to Billie Eilish’s platinum blonde hair, the one she opted for at the beginning of 2021, now the singer has decided to go back to the hairdresser and surprise us with a new color in her mane …





Well yes, the artist has decided to return to her roots, to a dark brown that is super stylish and, he probably sports a new haircut too mullet Although, to tell the truth, in the images that he has shared on his Instagram account we cannot affirm it (what a mania these celebrities have for playing off the hook …).





The truth is that Billie’s dark hair has always been very good for her and this tone, a more natural dark brown is ideal, we like it much more than jet black with green streaks and yes, even more than blonde.

Now we only have to confirm if he has really given another style to his haircut to finish the play.

Photos | @billieeilish